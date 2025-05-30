Spotlight on Danville: Waffles, words, and watering holes

DANVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — From a menu full of waffles to a wide variety of unique children's books and a welcoming watering hole with live music, whatever you're looking for, you're sure to find it in Danville.

LEX 18's Evelyn Schultz checked out four small businesses you'll want to check out during your time in the birthplace of Kentucky.

Waffle Stop Cafe

The restaurant opened last year and has quickly amassed a local following thanks to its menu featuring dozens of... you guess it, waffles. The flavors range from sweet to savory.

“We sell a lot of lemon blueberries,” said co-owner Shelly Van Winkle. “The kids at Centre love the S'mores. We also have an Elvis with a peanut butter protein, so a lot of guys from the gym like to come and get that.”

Co-owner Tina Ring says Danville has been the perfect place to open a unique eatery.

"There are so many things to see, do, eat, experience, it's just unbeatable for a downtown," she said.

Plaid Elephant Books

A short stroll away is Plaid Elephant Books, the only independent children's bookstore in central Kentucky. Owner Kate Snyder is proud of the literary oasis she has cultivated since opening in 2021.

“Plaid Elephant opened in the wake of the pandemic, when we were all still reeling from the loss of social connection,” Snyder said. “While retail is the business model, it’s really about creating that third space for families to come together, have connections, and enjoy events.”

Events include Summer Storytimes. You can find more information here.

Dry Stack Coffee Company

After savoring a good read, you might need a caffeine fix, so head over to Dry Stack Coffee Company.

“We’ve always tried to position ourselves as a living room for the community,” said owner Aaron Ranson. “We wanted this to be a place where people could come together, from different walks of life and with different points of view, to share a drink and a meal.”

What initially began as a roastery expanded into a coffee shop four years ago. All of their coffee beans are still roasted in-house.

"We put a lot of time, effort and care into our coffee, so our coffees are wonderful," said Ranson. "All of our pastries are homemade, in-house. We have a pastry chef, and everything is made fresh every single day. Can't go wrong with any of our Danishes, croissants, biscuits."

Morley's

Once you’re feeling fully caffeinated, make your way to Morley's Backyard - Food Menu, a family-friendly restaurant and bar located in what was once a tire shop.

“It’s an opportunity to get together, let your hair down, and leave your troubles and worries at the door,” said Josh Will, one of the owners.

Not only has Morley's become a gathering spot for all ages, but co-owner Casey Maupin also says the food is top-notch.

“When we say farm to table, we mean it," he told LEX 18. "We do brisket, pork, chicken, and 100% grass-fed beef.”

