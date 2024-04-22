Spotlight on Irvine: Estill County’s new ATC launching careers

IRVINE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Right between the Estill County Middle and High Schools is the county’s Area Technical Center, where students supplement their core curriculum with a real-world, practical education.

“These are high demand, high wage jobs, and we need them,” Principal Tammy Combs said of the programs being offered inside her school.

Until a few years ago, Estill County students who wanted to pursue these career options had to be bussed to Madison County.

“There were so many students not having that opportunity,” Combs said because the district didn’t have the space to accommodate everyone.

Now, Estill County has a place of its own, complete with programs in Diesel engine repair, Computer Science, and Health Science featuring a nursing program, Industrial Maintenance, and Engineering. A Welding program is coming in time for the next school year.

To be chosen for the program, students have to express interest in one of these career paths and be selected based on other criteria. From the classroom to the workroom, they’re getting a little of everything, preparing them for the next stage.

“The opportunity the students have with business industry here to get jobs, without debt. Some might even pay for them to go to school if they choose to do that,” Combs explained.

They are also receiving credit towards trade school or certification hours.

“It saves a lot of classroom time once you’re in a job and you can go straight into the workforce,” said Frankie Muncy. Muncy’s focus is on diesel engines.

“Ever since the day I knew I could, or felt I wanted to, I always planned on doing it for the rest of my life,” Muncy added.

For the kids of a rural county, where opportunities might be limited, and a college education might be financially out of the question, a program like ATC can radically alter their lives for the better while creating a generational change for their families.