Spotlight on Lancaster: Country singer Alex Miller makes Grand Ole Opry debut

LANCASTER, Ky. (LEX 18) — You'll likely remember country musician Alex Miller from his American Idol debut in 2021 when he stunned judges with his natural talent.

Since then, the now 21-year-old Kentucky kid has toured the country, but he told LEX 18 that Lancaster will always be home.

Thursday night, Miller experienced a career milestone when he made his debut on Nashville's most iconic stage, the Grand Ole Opry. He performed his new song, "My Daddy's Dad."

Watch his music video here.

"Being on that stage shows all the hard work while I was here paid off," he said. "The people around here always supported me, and they always knew I was going to do something like that. There's even a little poster at the house from when I was in kindergarten from my teacher, who said, 'Alex, you're going to play the Grand Ole Opry someday.' And that kind of confidence, it really helped me."

"My Daddy's Dad" is about Miller's grandfather, he told us.

"It's a way for me to take him to every song I play," Miller said.

The singer also made the move from Garrard County to Nashville this month, where he'll focus on writing and recording music.

"The best compliment I get is from people around here," he said. "They always say, 'Thank you for representing us well on TV or wherever you go,' and I always try to do my best at that."