Spotlight on Lancaster: The Peninsula Golf Resort

GARRARD COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Tucked away in the backroads of Garrard County lies a gem - crafted for those with a competitive spirit, an appreciation for nature, and a golf swing!

The seclusion is, I think, one of our biggest draws,” says Calan Rutherford, head golf professional at the Peninsula Golf Resort. “We’re away from the main hustle, bustle, and daily grind. [Visitors] enjoy the property, enjoy nature, and just escape for a little while.”

The Peninsula Golf Resort was built in 1997 by a man ESPN called “the Kevin Bacon of golf course architects :” Pete Dye, a World Golf Hall of Famer and PGA Tour Lifetime Achievement Award winner. With the intentional design of Dye and being only one of two courses he designed within Kentucky, it’s easy to see why so many golfers make the trip.

“I think any golf course in the world is going to do nothing but benefit from having Pete Dye.”

“I think that is a huge selling point for us, and I think we’ve really got one of his special designs here, especially with the story of it.”

That story? Pete Dye did not charge the Peninsula Golf Resort a dime for his design, and that's what makes this his gift to Kentucky golf!

From beginners, high school to college and beyond, every level can find success on the course.

“The course was essentially designed to be able to do that,” shares Rutherford. “To facilitate if you have four guests here that range from someone that’s played 30 years to someone that’s been playing for three days. They can play together by choosing the right set of tees and can really enjoy themselves and enjoy the property.”

If you’re looking for a staycation, PGR offers stay-and-play villas on the 18-hole championship course!