Spotlight on Lexington: Tates Creek Community Center creates safe, fun space for neighborhood kids

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — It's a place to cool off and hang out with friends, just steps away from Tates Creek High, Middle and Elementary Schools.

The Tates Creek Community Center, formerly known as the Gainesway Community Center, offers a safe spot for neighborhood kids to have fun, make friends, and learn new hobbies.

The center's director, Rod Givens, started working at the center one year ago. With a background in education and athletics, he's passionate about providing a safe environment for kids.

"Hearing about some of the stuff that's happening out in the streets, I'm just happy that we can provide activities to keep the kids off the streets and get them in here," he told LEX 18.

From arts and crafts to e-sports, the center has a lot to offer families in the neighborhood. They even provide free lunches and snacks.

"I think the best reason to come to Tates Creek Community Center is to find something new," said Adrienne Thakur, the Deputy Director of Recreation. "We have a variety of volunteers who come and provide mentorship and guidance for young people, as well as a sense of community and a place to have company."

"I have a wonderful staff," said Givens. "We all love children. We just wanna help and be there for the community."

So far, he says their efforts are making a difference on the city's southside.

"Since I've been here, we had an increase in middle school kids," he said. "During the school season we averaged between 40 kids, up to, like, we had a high count of 97 at one time."

While kids often drop by to take advantage of the game room, Givens hope parents know the center is here for them, too.

"It might be a busy work week, or if you wanna drop your kid off, you're having a week with your kid where you need a break or something, just just send them to us," he said.

As it's often said, raising children takes a village.

"The Tates Creek Community Center could be that village," he said.

Givens says he's always looking to offer a wider variety of activities for kids. If you'd like to get involved, email him at rgivens@lexingtonky.gov.

