Spotlight on London: Stacey Reed Sheppard on faith, family, and community

LONDON, Ky. (LEX 18) — From playing basketball in first grade against eighth graders to raising an NBA draft pick, Stacey Reed Sheppard's journey has come full circle in the place she's always called home.

The former University of Kentucky basketball standout has deep roots in Laurel County, where her story began as a young girl who lived to go to church and play sports. Now, she and her family are giving back to the community that shaped them.

"The plan God has brought us from, and where we are now, it's a story only He could write," Stacey told LEX 18.

Stacey's basketball journey started early at East Bernstadt Elementary School. "I was able to do some things in first grade that not most normal first graders were able to do, and it was a passion from early on, and I always worked at it no matter where we were," she said.

After becoming a two-time state champion at Laurel County High School, Sheppard was destined for college basketball. While Western Kentucky was her first choice, she ultimately committed to the University of Kentucky.

"Kentucky was just one of those things I think was always meant to be," she said.

It was in Lexington where she met her future husband, Jeff Sheppard.

"When Jeff walked out onto the court I saw him for the first time, and I told a teammate of mine, I'll marry that guy someday. And she said you've lost your mind. And I said, I will," Stacey said.

Stacey said she wrote Jeff a note during study hall, offering to take him fishing to get away from basketball pressures. Though he initially threw the note away, Jeff eventually asked her out. Their first date was a concert they attended with current Kentucky basketball coach Mark Pope.

After Jeff's NBA career and time playing basketball in Italy, the Sheppard's chose to raise their family in Stacey's hometown.

"Family is a big important part of our life and Jeff loved that," Stacey said.

Both of their children, Reed and Madison, grew up playing basketball. Reed followed in his parents' footsteps, playing one year at UK before being drafted third overall by the Houston Rockets.

"You could not ask the community to be more supportive. It's hard to go to the grocery store and not get asked the question, how's our boy doing? We've seen Reed do this, and how's he doing, and Madison, how's Madison doing?" Stacey said.

The Sheppard's are also giving back to their community through the Sheppard Family Foundation. They were on the ground helping after tornadoes hit the area earlier this year.

"Any opportunity you have to give back, that you're blessed and have an opportunity to give back, that's what we're called to do. And anytime we can be the hands and feet of God, and show up and be there and support people, whether it be financially, being there, being present, listening, is so important," Stacey added.

