Spotlight on Mercer County: Free alpaca snuggles at working farm

MERCER COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — You never know where life will take you, and that's certainly true for one couple in Mercer County.

Nearly 15 years ago, the Slaninkas traded in the beach for the Bluegrass State, along with a herd of alpacas.

Paul and Deb now run Black Watch Alpacas, where Dominic is ready for his close-up. He's 13 months old and one of the friendliest in the total of 12 alpacas at the small farm on Talmage Mayo Road in Harrodsburg.

Paul says the alpacas keep them busy, but they wouldn't have it any other way. In 2012, the couple, who's originally from New York, sold their Miami condo. They were looking for a quieter lifestyle.

"The farm in Kentucky was a pretty much a dart at a map," Paul told LEX News' Evelyn Schultz. "I never pictured myself or my wife, you know, 10, 15 years ago, saying we're gonna go raise alpacas in Kentucky. It was just not something you think about."

But they bought this property, thinking alpacas would be a good way to stay busy in retirement (Deb is a former retail executive, and Paul still works in advertising and graphic design.)

Taking a leap of faith, their first herd arrived in 2013.

"We had never raised anything larger than a 14-pound, half Shih Tzu, half Maltese condo dog," Paul said. "So when they showed up, we were a little bit behind the curve."

But they're quick learners, and since then the Slaninkas have added a shop on the farm. They've also welcomed hundreds of visitors to share what they know, free of charge.

"There are a lot of people here that have heard of an alpaca, seen pictures, but never been close to them," Paul said. "For the most part, they come in and they realize that these animals are not very large, and yes, they're friendly."

One common question from guests: do alpacas spit? Yes, Paul says, but only if they're really angry or scared, and typically it's directed at another alpaca, as a way to express annoyance.

Humans can expect a hug, and perhaps a peck - the perks to some face time with alpacas, and proof the Slaninkas made the right move 15 years ago.

According to Black Watch Alpacas, these animals are members of the camelid family, meaning they're related to camels, llamas, guanacos and vicuñas. There are two breeds: huacaya and suri (the Slaninkas raise huacaya, the most common.) Adult alpacas typically weigh between 140 and 200 pounds and live up to 20 years.