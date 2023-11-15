Spotlight on Mt. Vernon: New park honors and remembers local veterans

MT. VERNON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Even a rainy fall day can't detract from the beauty and peace of the new Rockcastle County Veterans Park.

"I hope they feel a sense of reverence, of course, of thankfulness to our veterans," said Kathy Bobo, an Air Force veteran whose years-long effort helped open the new park in June. It's located next to Lake Linville and the VFW.

Courtesy

"I just felt like we needed something here to show our veterans we're thinking about them, that we honor them, that we're thankful for their service," Bobo told LEX 18.

"Other counties, other states, have parks dedicated to their veterans, those who have made the ultimate sacrifice," said VFW District 11 Commander BJ Thomason. "And it was only right Rockcastle had the same benefit, the same privilege."

Courtesy

The park's displays include a battlefield cross, flags for each branch of service, and a donated Bradley fighting vehicle.

"We found this piece, and it's unique because we're the only ones that have a display," Bobo said.

A monument was also dedicated to a local hero, Congressional Medal of Honor recipient David Monroe Smith of Livingston, Kentucky.

Courtesy

It was during the Korean War in 1950 when Smith sacrificed his life for five other men. During a battle in Yongsan, Korea, Smith spotted a grenade and flung himself onto the explosive, warning others and saving their lives.

"I hope they see what the price of freedom actually is," said Thomason, an Army veteran who served one tour in Iraq. "We say in the military all the time, freedom isn't free. And when people come here, I think they see what some Americans have given up for that freedom."

For those who risked their lives for all of us, Bobo says she hopes the park brings healing and provides a place for veterans to be remembered and honored regardless of season.

"When our veterans come here, I hope they are able to reflect and have a sense of peace about them," she said.

The park is near the Lake Linville boat dock. It is open to the public.