Spotlight on Paris: Rose & Thorne serving up girl power to Main Street

PARIS, Ky. (LEX 18) — Frida Kahlo, Maya Angelous, Amelia Earhart, and Ruth Bader Ginsburg – all strong women who made an impact.

You can add Ricki Rose and Sally Thorne to that list.

The duo is serving up girl power on Paris' Main Street, with their namesake pub Rose & Thorne.

"I had this idea, with our names we should open a pub," said Rose. "And I talked to Sally about it, and she said, 'I'm terrified, but I'm in, but I'm terrified.'"

It was August 2020 – the middle of the pandemic – when the friends opened the pub in downtown Paris.

"It was challenging as far as food costs go, and supplies for a while there," said Thorne. "So it was a little challenging, but it's getting better now. Prices are going down a bit, things are more readily available now."

But just like those who came before them, determination was always in supply for the two women, who relied on their friends to help get the restaurant ready.

Four years later, Rose mans the bar, mixing up unique cocktails and mocktails.

Sally is in the kitchen, where she focuses on cooking up fresh, and even healthy, pub fare.

"Sally has the magic tastebuds," Rose told LEX 18. "She can put stuff together like nobody else. You never knew you craved jalapenos and honey together, but you do."

The menu isn't just delicious. Rose and Thorne made sure it's also educational.

"I offer a special every week with a new woman I named the meal after, and you've gotta look 'em up and educate yourself a little bit," said Thorne.

So whether you go for a sandwich named after an iconic pop star, or an ancient Greek goddess, pull up a bar stool and get ready for some girl power.

"I'm a weirdo, and I wanna have a place for all of us weirdos," Rose said. "We're a weird little family, and it's awesome."

Follow the pub on Facebook here.