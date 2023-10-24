Spotlight on the Equine Industry: Rood & Riddle Equine Hospital

(LEX 18) — Here in Kentucky, we've got the most incredible horses in the world, so it makes sense we'd also have the finest equine veterinary care you can find anywhere. Veterinarians at Rood & Riddle Equine Hospital in Lexington do all kinds of work you might never think about.

Rood & Riddle’s campus covers 24 acres here in Lexington. They have about the broadest spectrum of medical care you'll ever see.

“We strive to be something like the Mayo Clinic for horses,” said Dr. Katie Garrett, the director of diagnostic imaging.

Rood & Riddle opened along Georgetown Road in 1986. Today, they've got doctors who can do almost everything a horse needs.

“Essentially, all of the different imaging modalities that you might have as a human being, we can use for horses,” Garrett said.

They can do X-rays, CT scans, and MRIs just like they would do for any other athlete so they can diagnose and treat fractures and other injuries.

“MRI can give us just beautiful, detailed pictures of all of the soft tissue structures in the horse's foot so we can make a really specific diagnosis,” Garrett said.

This care isn't just for elite horses.

“Whether it's the backyard pony, Snowflake, or the top-tier Kentucky Derby winner, we want those horses to be able to come here and get the very best possible medical care,” Garrett said.

Dr. Brad Tanner uses the same technology in the next barn over.

“I can look inside the actual tooth and determine is there a problem, and if there is, where is the problem in that tooth,” Tanner said, looking over an image of a horse’s head.

Tanner is an equine dentist. Horses can have the same dental problems as humans, such as cavities or infections. Sometimes, like humans, the horses need to look their best.

“There is a cosmetic part to this, but just like you want to have a fast, strong, good-looking horse, you also would like for him to look nice in his win photo whenever he wins the Kentucky Derby,” Tanner said.

Rood & Riddle has much history at their facility but is also looking to the future. Dr. Charlie Scoggin is part of a reproductive team that opened for business this year. After three years of development, their in vitro fertilization lab is up and running, helping solve pregnancy issues for mares. So far this year, he says, they've created 150 embryos for clients. IVF technology is banned for thoroughbreds, but it helps develop embryos for all other breeds.

“Getting those pictures at 2:00 in the morning of the foal that was just born after they struggled for three years to get the mare pregnant, things like that, that's what really makes this all worthwhile,” Scoggin said.

Doctors here say there are only a handful of places in the world with capabilities like this, and they're proud to have it here in Lexington.

