Spotlight on the Equine Industry: Tourism at horse farms a booming business

VERSAILLES, Ky. (LEX 18) — With an eye on the success of Kentucky’s Bourbon Trail business, those associated with the equine industry had an idea.

“How do we leverage this land,” Commissioner Mike Mangeot said was a question frequently asked by farm owners across Kentucky.

The answer was relatively simple: open the gates to the public and charge admission for a tour.

“As I was growing up, you couldn’t do that, but now you’re able to get in there. To be able to see a Triple Crown winner, or Preakness winner, or Belmont winner is really unique and adds a lot to what we offer as a tourist attraction,” he explained.

It also has the potential to attract new fans to the sport, just as the Bourbon Trail might’ve turned people on to that spirit.

“It really brought a new element to equine tourism. People will pair it with bourbon tours,” he explained.

Old Friends Farm – the retirement home to so many great champion racehorses - in Scott County is credited with being one of the first to do this sort of thing with guests.

“Old Friends is just one of my favorite stories,” Mangeot said before noting that many other farms are offering opportunities to see the younger horses in their breeding stages.

“Everybody loves babies, right?” Mangeot stated.

That’s a part of what visitors will see at Gainsborough Farm in Versailles.

“I love that the industry is embracing the tourist and not just the gambler,” said Hallie Hardy with Visit Horse Country.

Gainsborough is a 2,000-acre spread with perfectly manicured grounds and something to see on almost every acre.

“You’re going to get a really authentic, passionate experience when you come out to these horse farms,” Hardy stressed.

As a business, both Hardy and Mangeot said there’s still a long way to go before the farm tours catch up to the trail in terms of popularity and profitability.

“Still in our early years, but we want to have that impact,” Hardy said.

Commissioner Mangeot believes they will.

“It’s only been in existence for 10 years. We’re celebrating the 25th anniversary of he Kentucky Bourbon Trail. So there’s still a long runway for them to grow, and I think they’ll be very successful,” Mangeot said.