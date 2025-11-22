Spotlight on Versailles: Rail Explorers brings unique adventure to Versailles visitors

VERSAILLES, Ky. (LEX 18) — A unique outdoor adventure awaits visitors in Versailles, where Rail Explorers offers an up-close experience with Kentucky's beautiful scenery and railroad history.

Rail Explorers gives riders the chance to explore the countryside on motorized pedal cars designed to ride on historic train tracks. The attraction opened in 2023 as one of six Rail Explorers divisions across the country.

"It keeps us pretty busy. There's definitely a lot of people that want to come experience this. It's such a unique thing. There's not a lot of outdoor recreation in Kentucky that has the kind of spirit that we do," said Division Manager Sam Sinkhorn.

The attraction caters to history buffs, nature lovers and adventurers alike at Bluegrass Rail Explorers, which shares its depot with Bluegrass Scenic Railroad and Museum.

Sinkhorn showed visitors around the property before rides began. The historic depot building was moved about a half mile to its current location in the 1900s when the railroad line was being decommissioned and cars became the main form of transportation.

Guests can get a glimpse back to when the line was the busy Louisville Southern Railroad.

"This was the main line from Lawrenceburg into Lexington back in the 1800s. This line has carried as many people as I-75 or the Bluegrass Parkway arguably. This was the only way back and forth," Sinkhorn said.

After a quick stop at the gift shop and a short safety meeting, visitors are ready to go.

Up to 56 guests at a time can take a ride on these motorized pedal cars that get up to 10 miles per hour. Anyone of all ages and abilities are welcome.

The 10-mile round trip ride takes visitors down a portion of the historic Louisville Southern Railroad all the way to Tyrone, stopping for a break at Young's High Bridge on the Kentucky River with a beautiful view of Wild Turkey Distillery.

"We try to make it open and available where we're here to take pictures, we're here to explain the history of the region. This bridge was the only way from Lawrenceburg to Lexington for the longest time, unless you went up and around through Frankfort. I try to talk to all the customers while we're down here and really let them feel the unique experience of the history that's at this bridge," Sinkhorn said.

Depending on what ride visitors book, they may even get hot chocolate and s'mores to enjoy.

"During the fall we'll do a fireside tour as the final tour of the evening. That one, we've got firepits setup and warm drinks and smore fixings down at the turnaround and at the depot," Sinkhorn said.

The experience makes for the perfect choice for a fun family outing or a unique date.

"I think each customer I've gotten to know since I've started here has had their own unique experience on the tracks and that's what I appreciate," Sinkhorn said.

Rail Explorers just wrapped up for the season earlier this week. However, visitors can still get gift cards for next season when they start booking tours again in the spring, making it a nice Christmas gift option.

If you'd like to purchase a gift card or learn more, click here: Rail tours running in Bluegrass, KY - Rail Explorers USA

