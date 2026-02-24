Sweet Mash: A 'mini department store' in downtown Lawrenceburg

ANDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Sweet Mash is a boutique located on Main Street in Lawrenceburg - the owners tell LEX 18 they're in a small town with a big heart.

"We're a gift shop, we have apparel, we have lots of decor, cocktail items and even an in-house bakery in the back," said Tamara Smith, co-owner of Sweet Mash.

Smith called the shop a 'mini department store.' It opened more than a decade ago.

"We just kind of rolled the dice, we were turning 40 and I joke this was my little red sports car, this was my midlife crisis," said Dawn Bogie, who is the other co-owner of Sweet Mash.

Smith and Bogie are childhood friends.

"It's even hard for us to think back about that time ago in 2015, we were the first kind of retail space to open up down here in a very long time, there were so many store fronts that were empty," said Bogie.

The women tell LEX 18 they expanded a few years ago - adding in apparel and accessories. The two store fronts are connected via a walk-through closet.

"It really is an experience and we really do have something for everybody," said Bogie.

Their tag line is a gift for every occasion and for every person. Sweet Mash is open Tuesday through Saturday.