'The best job in Lexington': Fred Mills reflects on over 50 years at the Kentucky Theatre

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Fred Mills, the longtime manager of the Kentucky Theatre, is a familiar face among the community of moviegoers. Often hidden behind the counter scooping buckets of popcorn, Mills has become a vital part of the cinema's identity, embodying the spirit of an iconic Lexington landmark.

Mills first stepped into the Kentucky Theatre as a child, captivated by classics like "Old Yeller" and "Bambi." When he turned 17 in 1964, the Henry Clay high schooler needed a job, the Kentucky Theater was hiring. In those days, he cleaned, worked concessions, and took tickets.

“I can tear a lot of tickets really quick,” Mills laughed.

Even while he attended Eastern Kentucky University, Mills maintained a connection to the Kentucky Theatre, riding the Greyhound bus from Richmond each Friday evening to work shifts over the weekend.

Upon graduating, Mills planned to teach history, but history teachers were a dime a dozen, so Mills worked the Lexington theater circuit with gigs at the Strand and the Cinema Theater among others. Yet, it seemed no matter where he went, one place always came calling. His journey eventually led him back to the Kentucky Theatre, where he stepped in as manager after the previous manager's retirement.

Now at 78 years old, Mills continues to run the show. His deep knowledge of the theatre's history was evident as he toured LEX 18 around the storied building.

Reflecting on his career, Mills reminisced about significant screenings, like "The Sound of Music," which played for nearly three months during its initial release in the 1960s.

It’s not just longevity that’s earned him the title of Mr. Kentucky, his own bobblehead and, let’s face it, fandom. Moviegoers love Mills for his heart of gold and sincere smile handing you that box of popcorn.

“My friends say, ‘You seem like you know everyone in Lexington!’ and sometimes I think, I know this person’s first name, I know these folk's last name, I know where this person works, I know what kind of car this guy drives,” Mills said. “So, for me, it’s been a wonderful life to be here”

In the movie that is the Kentucky Theatre, Fred Mills is playing the lead.

“And, I wanna say, I’ve always thought I’ve got the best job in Lexington.”