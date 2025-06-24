The Kentucky Theatre's timeless charm continues to shine in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Kentucky Theatre, a cherished Lexington landmark, opened its doors in 1922 on Main Street. At the time, the city was dotted with cinemas. Tickets back then cost just 15 cents, and patrons were ushered to their seats by theater staff.

Fred Mills, the theater's longest-serving employee, reflected on the history he’s come to know by heart, “There were ushers that seated you in this theater. Coming downtown, people were dressed up. Of course, this was the '20s.”

The Kentucky Theatre faced its biggest challenge in 1987 when a restaurant fire next door forced it to close for five years. It eventually reopened, along with the adjoining State Theater, which remains in operation.

"The culture of Lexington was built around live stage performances and movie theaters," Mills said.

Photos from that period may be black and white, but the Kentucky Theatre has always burst with color.

At a Monday matinee, LEX 18 caught up with several movie-goers stopping in for the Summer Classics series.

“We had our first date here back in 2019,” said Gabriel Roberts, his partner Cecile Tijou next to him.

For many, the Kentucky Theatre is more than just a venue; it’s a time capsule.

“My dad worked night shift, and whenever a movie was out that he wanted to see and he thought I'd like to see, he'd get me out of school, make sure nothing serious was going on, and we'd watch movies I probably wasn't old enough to watch yet, but my mom didn't need to know,” joked Gavon Mullins, who now works at the theater.

Sarah Jo Jacobs said, “When I first moved to Lexington, I didn't know anyone, and I would just come here to see a movie, and it was a very comforting thing when I first moved here, that's one of the reasons it's really important to me.”

Hayward Wilkirson’s story isn’t that different. He started visiting the Kentucky Theatre in his college days. Whether it’s his appreciation of the Beaux-Arts architecture or a love of the films themselves, he couldn’t stay away when the theater needed a director during the pandemic.

“I'm a person that's motivated by a sense of duty, and I felt a huge sense of duty to help preserve this institution because I think it's one of the great institutions in Lexington,” said Wilkirson.

If the historic theater could withstand the Great Depression, wars, and the wear and tear of time, it could certainly handle a pandemic.

“It's a labor of love, but it's not been an easy path,” said Wilkirson.

Today, the nonprofit-run theater thrives with a membership program that’s steadily growing. Eventually, Wilkirson hopes to add a third small screen, ensuring it continues to offer quality cinema to all.

“We want to continue these amazing traditions, we want to leave Lexington this healthy institution that brings the best in cinema to Lexington and continues to be an amazing and welcoming space for our entire region," said Wilkirson.