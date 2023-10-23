'This is the best place to be': UK equine students tout top-notch education

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A week-long spotlight on Kentucky’s equine industry starts in the classroom.

At the University of Kentucky, students come from all over to study in the prestigious Ag Equine Programs.

There’s Jennifer Zimmerman from Michigan, Ariel Baldon from Georgia, and hundreds of others.

“This program really is a national program for the University of Kentucky. We’re drawing students from around the country to come here,” said Jamie MacLeod, professor of veterinary science and director of Equine Programs.

According to faculty, over 80% of the program’s students come from out of state. By the time they graduate, more than half stay in Kentucky.

“Being from Atlanta, Georgia, I didn’t really have a horse background growing up, but I found out, did my research about the University of Kentucky, and I had to come and visit,” said Ariel Baldon.

Baldon now plans to pursue equine-assisted psychotherapy after graduation.

Enthusiasm for UK’s Ag Equine Programs echoed from Zimmerman, who said, “As an equine major, it is incredible to see all the horse farms in the area and realize that these are UK students that are now working on these thoroughbred farms and in the equine industry and I’m like, ‘That’s gonna be me one day.’”

Grace Hamilton, another out-of-state student, said of UK’s Ag Equine Programs, “There are just a plethora of opportunities, especially for students. I’ve been able to work at the sales, stallion farm giving tours, work with mares and foals. It’s just an opportunity you're not gonna get in a lot of other locations.”

Locals like student Mary Paige Lacy know it better than anyone.

“I love being able to take people to some of these farms and say, ‘Here’s what’s in our backyard.' I don't know what other states do this, I don't know when you can go up to a million dollar athlete and see them in person every day of the week,” said Lacy.

While some immediately think of classes held in stables and out on the farm, faculty emphasize the variety of pathways students choose to study within the equine field.

At UK, the Ag Equine Programs offer three areas of emphasis: science, management, and education/communication.

“We joke that if our students weren’t equine science and management, they may represent 40 or 50 different majors within all the interests that they have, but the common thread and the common passion is the horse,” said Savannah Robin, Career and Professional Development lecturer.

From the University of Kentucky, students go on to find careers in the equine field, bolstering the Commonwealth’s signature industry.

“I always like to encourage people to think of the equine industry in Kentucky as an economic cluster,” said Jill Stowe, professor and director of undergrad studies for Equine Science and Management. “We have the horse farms as the center of that cluster, but when you think of the things supporting businesses, we’re training students for each of those areas. They’re not all going to be farmers or vets. They might go into marketing, insurance, transportation, farm building, so, the way we’ve designed our curriculum will help them find those paths and channel them in those directions.”

From near and far, students interested in equine find their way to Kentucky. Their choice to stay in the heart of horse country is a testament to that educational journey.

"This is the best place to be, this is where the thoroughbreds are, there are other places but this is the thoroughbred center of the world, so I think this is where I wanna live,” concluded student Braden Heath.