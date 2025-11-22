Woodford County Quilt Trail stitches together community heritage through colorful art

WOODFORD COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — From Pigsah to Nonesuch and back to Versailles, a trail of quilt squares connects people to the place they call home: Woodford County.

"It's like a little time capsule," said Debbie Tichenor, founder of the Woodford County Quilt Trail.

Each square on the trail has a unique name: there's Old Maids Ramble and Kentucky Star, Railroad Crossing and Devils Claw.

"And of course I can't forget about Annie's Choice," Tichenor said, standing in front of blue and white design of Annie's Choice.

It was over a decade ago when Tichenor got an itch to add a quilt square to her home. The colorful wooden displays, usually 8 feet by 8 feet, have long decorated barns and siding, representing a family's favorite quilt, their heritage, or sometimes a dedication to a specific person.

Little did Tichenor know, her friend Mary DeBold had also been dreaming up her own patchwork of public art.

"Because I just can't do one thing, I couldn't go and get my own quilt. I had to do a whole quilt trail, and Mary said, 'Debbie, I have been wanting a quilt square. I would love to help you with this!' and I said 'Awesome, let's do it,'" Tichenor said.

Over the span of 4 years, the women interviewed local families, selecting colors and designs based on each unique story. With the help of Habitat for Humanity volunteers, carpenter Greg Leigh, and an army of do-gooders, Tichenor and DeBold raised the 33 quilt squares you find scattered about Woodford County today.

"For me, quilts bring connection to families and theritage and history, and it just pieces the whole county together and it gives these families an opportunity to talk about why they chose that quilt pattern and why it is so special to them," Tichenor said.

Take the inaugural quilt, "Sisters." It represents a farming legacy dating back to 1782.

Like a scavenger hunt, a map takes you to each stop on the trail. Each square is layered with history of Woodford County – displayed through carpentry, painted patterns, and a lot of heart.

The Woodford County Quilt Trail is recognized by the Kentucky Arts Council.

You can view the trail map here.