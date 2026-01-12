Spotted lanternfly invasion continues into the Commonwealth

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The first spotted lanternfly was identified in north Fayette County in the second half of 2025. It continues a trend of the bug moving into new counties across Kentucky. Now, state entomologists are sharing why to be on the lookout for these insects – and how you can slow down the spread.

“Spotted lantern flies are an invasive plant hopper from Asia,” said Jonathan Larson, an extension entomologist at the University of Kentucky. “They started their sort of invasion in the United States over in Pennsylvania in 2014, and ever since then they've been spreading to other states.”

The bugs first appeared in Gallatin County in 2023 before spreading into more northern Kentucky counties.

“It started out with one or two [counties], then the next year, it spread it out further, and then 2025, it's got multiple counties,” said Carl Harper, a senior nursery inspector with the UK Department of Entomology in the Office of the State Entomologist.

Kentucky Office of the State Entomologist Facebook

“Those seem to be indicators that we have a full-blown invasion going on here, that it's moving itself throughout the state,” Larson added.

Spotted lanternflies are typically found on trees or plants, and while they may not cause widespread devastation, they are invasive insects to inspect.

“They're unlikely to kill most trees or plants that they feed on here in the Commonwealth,” Larson said. “That can be different for things like grapes.”

“It's attacking things that we're not used to seeing attacked,” shared Harper. “It can be attacking grapes, raspberries, blackberries, cherries, apricots, apples, pears, and peaches. If people have these types of fruits in their yard, then potentially they can be affected by that.”

“They aren't good for the environment because they are an invasive species,” added Larson. “They are just really thick. They populate things very thickly, and then once they're in an area, they become very noticeable.”

These bugs are out and about from July through December. They are about two inches long, with front wings that have a dotted pattern on them. Their back wings have a noticeable streak of red as well. During this colder season, the only trace of spotted lanternflies would be egg casings.

“It does almost look like putty or plumbing clay that's been smeared on there or just a bunch of mud, and then underneath would be the eggs,” Larson shared while inspecting a nearby tree.

He added that casings could be on a number of different surfaces, not just trees and plants.

“We've seen them on fence posts, mailboxes, gazebos, lumber. In other states they've even laid their eggs on cars and trains, and that's one way that they've been spread in some locations.”

While state entomologist monitor the spread, they share how you can help slow the invasion.

“Those counties that, aren't known to have an infestation, that's the counties that we would like to hear from,” Harper said.

Harper encouraged people in counties that believe they are seeing the first of spotted lanternflies or their egg casings to send in reports to the Kentucky Office of the State Entomologist.

You can go to ose.uky.edu to send in those pictures. That’s the preferred method, but you can also send pictures through their Facebook page, or you can email ReportAPest@uky.edu.

After those reports, Harper’s other instruction is pretty simple:

“If you see, see a spotted lantern fly, it doesn't need to exist anymore. Try to prevent that spread if possible.”