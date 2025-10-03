Teenager accused of killing two other teens makes first court appearance

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Jesus Reyes-Ocampo, now 18, appeared before a judge for the first time since being charged with murdering two teenagers in May.

Reyes-Ocampo faces two counts of murder in connection with the deaths of 15-year-old Aoun Basboos and 16-year-old Ali Naqvi, who went missing on May 11. He is also charged with evidence tampering.

During Friday's court hearing, Reyes-Ocampo waived his right to a formal arraignment. His case will proceed with a pre-trial conference scheduled for November 20, followed by a status hearing on December 12.

In May, the investigation into the missing teens led police to Loradale Market in Fayette County, where a vehicle linked to the victims had been found and allegedly tampered with. The market's owner, Jesus Reyes-Rodriguez, was arrested for evidence tampering along with his son, then 17-year-old Jesus Reyes-Ocampo.

A body was later discovered on Russell Cave Road. The Harrison County Coroner confirmed it was Ali Naqvi. Basboos still hasn't been found but is presumed dead.

Rodriguez, Reyes-Ocampo's father, was also charged in connection with the case and accused of helping his son cover up the crime. However, Rodriguez was released in August after the Commonwealth failed to indict him within the required 60 days of his case being referred to the grand jury.