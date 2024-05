LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advised drivers to be aware of a blockage that is in effect from I-75 Northbound to Paris Pike in Fayette County on Thursday afternoon due to a truck that overturned with a large wide load.

According to KYTC, exit 113 at I-75 Northbound to Paris Pike is blocked as of 2:15 p.m. on Thursday. Motorists are advised to drive with caution and be aware of emergency personnel in the area.