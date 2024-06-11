Valvoline brings 30th Oilympics to Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A few gold medals – and large trophies – went up for grabs in the Valvoline Oilympics. The yearly competition celebrates the best of the best when it comes to changing oil.

“The SuperPro process is what we’re testing,” said Valvoline Inc. President and CEO Lori Flees, “which is to follow our process to ensure the customer gets a high quality and comprehensive service every time.”

From over 20,000 service center technicians across the United States and Canada, only 117 rose to the occasion to compete for liquid gold. These 39 teams represented the best of their region, competing for the best customer service, smoothest car check process, and fastest overall oil change.

“This is almost like our mini-reunion, where we are bringing the best of the best,” Flees said. “You get points for quality, and you lose points if you’re slow. So when we say 15 minutes or less, these teams are doing 10 or less.”

The Hoosier Market team from Indianapolis – the Racing Capital of the World – knows a little something about speed.

“I feel very great, very confident in our ability. I trust these two gentlemen to my side to bring us to victory,” said Damian Elliott, one of the three Hoosier technicians.

“The process is always evolving, it’s not static,” added teammate Chris Pence. “If you’re static, you’re going to fall to the wayside.”

The competition in Lexington poses a few pluses for the team.

“I see it as an advantage,” Elliott said. “We might not be the hometown team, but I feel like I’m at home in Kentucky. It looks just about the same here as it does home.”

“One thing I’m excited about is visiting our headquarters today,” said Jeremi Foley. “It’s something I’ve always wanted to do, just never really found my time to get over here to Lexington.”

After starting in 1994, returning to the Commonwealth for the 30th Oilympics is a testament to a changing company.

“When we see this event growing, it’s really a symbol of the growth we have had as a company,” Flees said.