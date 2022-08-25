Video shows fight that cut Bengals-Rams cut joint practice short

CINCINNATI — The Bengals and Rams cut their joint practice short Thursday after reporters said multiple punches were thrown between Cincinnati's first-team offense and Los Angeles' first-team defense.

Head coach Zac Taylor said after practice things "got a little scuffle-y" in the last period, and both teams decided there was no need to run the final few plays.

"We got two really good days of work in, so was it worth getting the extra couple of plays? No," Taylor said.

WCPO reporter Caleb Noe was at the practice and said tempers began to flare during 11-on-11 drills. At one point, Bengals offensive lineman La'el Collins threw a helmet.

Minutes later, a bigger fight broke out between the two sides. Photos and videos posted on social media show Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald holding two Bengals helmets. Noe said Donald was swinging one helmet at one point.

This is the original video. 👷🏽‍♂️🪓@espn pic.twitter.com/wmou3mC0bH — MrPinkNFT.eth (he/him) Advocate for Equality + Art (@MrPinkNFT) August 25, 2022

"Emotions run high," Taylor said. "We've been working together for two days now and that's just some really competitive guys getting into it a little bit."

Both Taylor and Rams coach Sean McVay said they were focused on ensuring no one was injured.

"You just want to make sure everybody's healthy, and I think everybody's healthy, so we'll move on," Taylor said.

The two teams will face off in their final preseason game Saturday, Aug. 27 at 6 p.m.