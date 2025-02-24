Vigil held in London for Doug Harless, man shot and killed by police

LONDON, Ky. — Doug Harless was shot and killed by London police in December, according to authorities.

"Less than four miles from where I tuck my kids in, I don't take it lightly, at all," said one woman who attended the vigil.

Authorities say police were serving a warrant, but records show they served it to the wrong house.

"What Doug Harless' family has had to suffer when it was absolutely avoidable and preventable and unnecessary, no person should have to go through that," said Vanessa Erwin with Justice for Doug.

The situation has caused unrest in London with heated council meetings and calls for transparency. The vigil Sunday was one of many public displays to try to prompt city officials to release any information about the investigation.

"We hope for justice for Doug and we want to see the officers involved charged," said Erwin. "That could have been any one of us, it could have been me, it could have been you."

State police are handling the investigation. The identities of the officers have not been released.