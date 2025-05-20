Volunteers taking meals to tornado victims

LAUREL CO., Ky. (LEX 18) — Clearing debris is top of mind for many in Laurel County, along with other essential needs such as food and shelter from future storms. In the parking lot next to WB Transport, it's a full operation as local businesses and churches are partnering with national groups to provide for the needs of tornado victims.

Pastor Brad Parrett with Souls’ Harbor Church said his members volunteered for food services just a few hours after the storm hit.

“I had two people wanting to do food, which was going to be an immediate need,” he said.

Parrett and his church members needed a place to set up, and WB Transport offered up their parking lot. The warehouse is located near two neighborhoods that took direct hits from the tornado, and the building itself has sustained some damage as well.

“Myself and a few other employees here and a bunch from the church came up and we got the parking lot cleared up where we could get in,” said Kyle Gray, operations manager for WB Transport.

“It's morphed into a supply drive for items at a warehouse to store them in semi-trailers,” Parrett said. “Operation Blessing then came from CBN on day three, and they started taking over the food operations for us.”



Operation Blessing, a faith-based organization based in Virginia Beach, Virginia, works globally to provide food, water, and other essential relief to those in need.

“The least we can do is allow Operation Blessing, the church, and everybody to set up here for food,” Gray said.

Volunteers and staff are taking meals and other supplies to the surrounding neighborhoods while people work on clearing debris, and there is an extra sense of urgency today.

“That's on the front of everybody's mind, is what's going to happen the next time it storms,” Parrett said. “It looks like tonight is going to be the next time it storms.”

With debris already on the ground and some with nowhere else to go, Parrett said his church will provide shelter from the storms later today.

“Most local churches I know are opening their doors and allowing people to come there if they've got a basement to gather in those, and we’ll be one of those. We’re going to open our doors tonight and allow our community to come into our basement if they'd like.”