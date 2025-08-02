911 calls show delay in finding AED during 7-year-old's drowning at Richmond pool

(LEX 18) — Newly obtained 911 calls reveal it took staff at Paradise Cove Aquatic Center nearly 40 seconds to locate an AED while attempting to save a 7-year-old boy who was found unresponsive in the water last month.

Santino Montreal Yancey Hardwick died at the Richmond, Kentucky facility on June 30, according to the Madison County Coroner.

In the 911 recordings, frantic voices from staff can be heard searching for the automated external defibrillator as Santino's aunt begged for help.

"We need an AED now," a voice says in the background of the call.

"We can't find them," another voice responds.

"You're kidding? I need it now. I need an AED now. How do you not know where it is?" the first voice continues.

The delay in locating critical emergency equipment raises serious questions about safety protocols at the facility, especially since seconds matter in life-or-death situations.

Just one day after the incident, Paradise Cove Aquatic Center failed inspection, according to records from the Cabinet for Health and Family Services. The facility received an 89% score due to unclean conditions, lack of chlorine and poor repair, leading to its temporary closure.

"We've had the opportunity to speak with many witnesses at this point to get a better understanding of what occurred," said Justin Peterson, the lawyer representing Santino's family.

Peterson says Santino's mother, Krystal Ingram-Folk, who is expecting her fifth child, remains in shock.

"What she's going through — no parent should ever have to," Peterson said.

Peterson indicated the family is seeking accountability.

"We hope to have a very open and honest discussion with the city of Richmond and its officials about holding people accountable, and more importantly, ensuring this never happens again," he said.

LEX 18 reached out to the City of Richmond for comment, including asking how many AEDs are on Paradise Cove's premises, but have not yet received a response.