Advocates push for 'Troy's Law' to protect roadside workers nearly a year after driver's death

CARTER COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A group is advocating for legislation that would make it safer for roadside assistance workers in Kentucky, nearly a year after a tow truck driver Troy Caldwell died while working on I-64.

"We're kinda known as the highway janitors. But I think they're realizing, we're dying out here. And we're dying often," said Bubba Johnson, owner of Bubba's Towing and Recovery.

It's been almost a year since Johnson lost one of his close friends, Troy Caldwell. Troy died in September of 2024 on I-64 while working a towing job. He was 54 years old.

"When you see a red Ford coming at you in Morehead, it's kind of an uneasy feeling because I know it ain't Troy," Johnson said.

Since Troy's death, Johnson and supporters have been advocating for what they call "Troy's Law" to improve roadside safety for assistance workers.

We Follow Through Bubba's Towing and Recovery works on a law to keep tow drivers safer Rachel Richardson

"I wanted to do something so his death wouldn't be in vain," Johnson said.

The proposed law would change the rear-facing lighting for tow trucks and other roadside assistance vehicles to the color blue.

"Rear-facing only. Adding in with our regular lighting on our wreckers," Johnson explained. "The blue lights would make people pump the break a minute, let off the accelerator for a second and take better note of what's going on up ahead."

The movement has gained significant traction, with Troy's story garnering hundreds of thousands of views on social media. One TikTok video about the cause received more than a million views.

A petition supporting the legislation has collected hundreds of signatures, and Johnson says he's seen support from beyond Kentucky's borders.

"This day and age, you don't see people come together much. Man, they've really come together on this. Messages from not just Kentucky but all over the place wanting to help get this done," Johnson said.

After trying unsuccessfully last year, Johnson says advocates have been granted a subcommittee hearing in Frankfort scheduled for September 17.

"If we don't change something, nothing will ever change," Johnson said.

