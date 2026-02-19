After learning to drive again, Lincoln County quadruple amputee in need of donations for equipped vehicle

LINCOLN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Cindy Mullins, a Lincoln County quadruple amputee continues to inspire her community as she relearns everyday tasks and works toward regaining her independence behind the wheel.

The wife and mother of two has adapted to many daily activities since her amputations, mastering household tasks like operating the microwave and applying makeup. But what she misses most is the freedom of driving.

"Everywhere I go, I have to depend on someone to take me somewhere — my children or, you know, those type of things," Mullins said.

Unknown to Mullins, her friend Heather Bashears started a GoFundMe page to help offset costs for a specially equipped vehicle.

Recently, the determined mother took her first drive in more than two years, navigating through Lexington in a specially equipped van while her husband recorded the milestone moment.

"I was in a van that was fully accessible, and my arm — what is left of my residual limbs — is what I drive with. It fits almost like a cup on the steering wheel so I can steer. The gas and the brake are on a lever right here, and I just push forward for the gas and pull back for the brake," Mullins explained.

"We went through school zones and everything, and, you know, I hadn’t driven in over two years. It was a pretty amazing feeling, and I just can’t wait to get back to that," she said.

Mullins learned about the fundraising effort when Bashears called to confess her surprise initiative.

"My friend Heather called me and said, ‘Hey, I hope you’re not mad. I did something on Facebook.’ She also messaged my husband, and when I got on Facebook, there it was — our GoFundMe," Mullins said.

This community support isn’t new for the Mullins family. In fall 2024, friends and volunteers built her handicap-accessible home in just 10 days.

Mullins said she’s humbled by the outpouring of support from both friends and strangers, many of whom say her positive attitude has inspired them.

"I had to decide pretty early on that I was either going to be happy and live through this, or I was going to be angry and sad. Like I’ve said from the very beginning, God is wrapped all around this. If it wasn’t for Him, I wouldn’t be where I am today," Mullins said.

To donate, click here.

