Another week without water for Bourbon County mobile home park

BOURBON CO., Ky. (LEX 18) — The water saga continues at 5000 Bryan Station Road. For weeks now, residents have gone without running water.

Adjusting her faucet to illustrate the issue, Alba Mauriz showed LEX 18 the lack of water running from her kitchen sink.

“People know what’s going on here, but too many people are afraid to speak up,” said Mauriz.

For over 30 years, Mauriz has lived in the Bourbon County mobile home park. A single mother, she’s worked multiple jobs to provide for her children and purchase the mobile home where they currently live.

Yet, she claims that her landlord is increasing the lot rent. All the while, Mauriz has been without running water for over a month.

“We cannot clean anything, we have to buy these buckets of water,” said Mauriz, holding a jug of water used to bathe.

In the kitchen, cases of bottled water are used to cook and wash dishes.

Residents at the mobile home park lost water before January’s winter storm hit. Then, the snow and ice exacerbated the problem.

According to several tenants who spoke with LEX 18, when reaching out to their Tennessee-based property manager, Maple Grove MHC LLC, they’re told someone will be out to look at the issue, but over a month later, the issue persists.

On Friday, multiple residents received notices in the mail. Maple Grove is now threatening to evict some tenants if they don’t pay their balances.

In Kentucky, tenants have the right to withhold rent if their landlord fails to provide essential services like water, according to KRS 383.640.

LEX 18 has called the number listed for Maple Grove numerous times but has yet to get in touch with a representative.

Bourbon County Code Enforcement and the County Health Department are aware of the issues at 5000 Bryan Station Road.

In December, Maple Grove was cited for various issues at the park and given 90 days to rectify the problems.

Feeling helpless in her own home, Mauriz wonders when exactly that will occur.