Beshear comments on fatal London police shooting: 'seems preventable or avoidable'

LONDON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Emotions have been running high since the December 23, 2024, shooting of a Laurel County man by London Police.

That's the night London officers ended up serving a warrant at the wrong house. According to court records, one of the officers shot and killed Doug Harless after they say he raised a gun.

At a Team Kentucky news conference, Governor Andy Beshear called the incident tragic saying it seems to have been "preventable or avoidable."

Beshear was reserved in his comments given the fact the incident is under investigation by Kentucky State Police.

"That investigation needs to be credible, they fall under the Justice Cabinet, which falls under me, so I want to be careful about offering too many comments," Beshear said.

LEX 18 has learned KSP will likely present their findings to a Laurel County grand jury when the investigation is complete.

