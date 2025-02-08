Bourbon Co. mobile home park residents endure weeks without water, complaints reveal issues

BOURBON CO., Ky. (LEX 18) — Residents of a mobile home park at 5000 Bryan Station Road have been living without running water for weeks. Emails and complaints reveal that the property has been on the county's radar for years.

For weeks, residents like Alba Mauriz have relied on jugs and bottles of water for their daily needs. "How we brush our teeth, look at this, this is how we brush our teeth, with a little bucket," said Mauriz. "This is closed, this is open, nothing," she added, demonstrating the lack of water.

Records obtained from an open records request show ongoing issues at the park, dating back nearly a decade. Violations include junk and debris, zoning violations, and recently, the lack of running water.

Former owner Mohammad Ahmed faced many of these violations before selling the property to Maple Grove MHC LLC last year. However, records indicate that Maple Grove's management is just as problematic, if not worse.

In January, a citizen reported no water and an impassable main driveway to the county. After the county contacted Maple Grove, the owner provided a list of proposed improvements, including installing leak detectors, fixing potholes, and removing trash. Despite these promises, no progress has been made, and county leaders met with the owner to discuss a plan forward. The owner supplied information on the water issues from American Leak Detection, but no further updates have been provided.

Efforts to reach the property owner have been unsuccessful. Meanwhile, Bourbon County officials are toeing the line. Some tell us that if they close down the park, the residents will have nowhere to go.