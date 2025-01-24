Candlelight vigil for man shot and killed by police in London

LONDON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Thursday night in London, around 50 people gathered to remember Doug Harless, the man who authorities say was shot and killed by police on Dec. 23.

"An innocent man lost this life and we still need to grieve, we need to mourn the loss of somebody who was really valued in our community," said Sarah Blonder, organizer of the vigil.

Wednesday, several meetings were held in London, likely connected to the shooting.

"Hopefully our elected officials are learning that we expect transparency and expect fairness and we aren't afraid to demand it," said Blonder.

Court documents and dispatch recordings reveal police served a warrant at the wrong house.

WATCH MORE: Special Meeting Held in London

Special Meeting Held in London

"When somebody is shot down in their home in the middle of the night wrongfully, an innocent man, that's what got my attention and that's why I'm here today," said Joram Waller, who attended the vigil.

Blonder says she hopes this tragedy grabs people's attention.

"This is big and this something that could happen anywhere to anyone," said Blonder.

On Saturday at 11:30 a.m. at the Big Lots in London, there will be a peaceful march that will end across the street from the police station.