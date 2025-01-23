'Change is coming': Special meetings held in London after deadly police shooting in December

LONDON, Ky. (LEX 18) — There were several special meetings held in London on Wednesday that are suspected to be connected to the deadly police shooting on Dec. 23.

"There's no transparency right now and with no transparency comes no safety," said Sarah Blonder, organizer of "Justice for Doug."

Blonder is referencing the death of Doug Harless, a man authorities say was shot to death in his own home when London police tried to serve a search warrant. Court documents and dispatch recordings confirm officers served that warrant at the wrong home.

Wednesday, there was a special meeting of the London City Council. The mayor and the council met in private to discuss possible litigation against the police department. The mayor wouldn't comment if it was related to Harless.

"I believe in KSP and I believe when they get done we will have the facts," said Mayor Randall Weddle.

Blonder said she thinks the community voicing their concerns has pushed action.

"I think we have put the pressure on, I don't think that any elected officials that are involved didn't expect any of this to become a big thing," said Blonder.

Surveillance video of the shooting shows London officers arriving at Harless' home at 11:54 on the night of Dec. 23. According to court records, they knocked on the door, announcing themselves, and made entry through the front door and found Harless armed with a gun.

The affidavit states an officer fired multiple rounds, fatally hitting Harless. Harless' background check only showed a minor traffic offense on his record.

There was also a private meeting by the ethics committee to discuss three complaints that recently came in. LEX 18 does not have confirmation if they're related to Harless.

"You're being told not to say anything because of the investigation but you want to be transparent," said the mayor.

A vigil is being held for Harless in London at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 23.

"I really think that change is coming and it's coming quickly," said Blonder.