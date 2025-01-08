Community wants answers as to why London Police no longer wear body cameras

LONDON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Emotions were high during Monday night's London City Council meeting.

One of the biggest questions on the mind of both the public and city councilmembers was, why weren't London officers wearing body cameras?

"There is an unease and there is this miasma of fear in this town now, wherever it's coming from, needs to be stopped," said one resident.

Those who attended had questions regarding the night of Dec. 23, when London Police say they shot and killed Doug Harless while attempting to serve a search warrant.

"Well it's been a couple of years since they haven't been wearing body cameras, so how long does is take to do a cost analysis?" asked another resident. "There are counties and cities that have way less means than us that manage to figure out how to afford to wear body cameras."

Councilmember Anthony Ortega said there was a chief directive on March 15, 2023, that temporarily suspended London Police body cameras because of cost. The statement seemed to take some city council members by surprise.

"We didn't have any idea we wasn't using body cams," said Council member Justin Young. "Did that happen while we were in office? Did that happen early on in 2023?"

"Yes it did," answered London City Mayor Randall Weddle.

"Council was not made aware of any of that," said Young.

Mayor Weddle explained that the decision was made by the previous police chief. He said while they still have the cameras, the department does not have the updated software needed to operate them. In addition, a monthly fee is also required to keep them up and running.

"I know that the body cameras stopped being used in 2023 because of cost," said Ortega. "Does the city own the cameras that are going up on Main Street on the buildings?"

"Yes they do," said Mayor Weddle.

Mayor Weddle said cameras were purchased in October of 2024 and placed on buildings to monitor crowds during large events.

"I say get the cameras off the buildings and put them on the cops," said Councilmember Kelly Smith Greene.

Councilmember Stacy Benge also put in a request for a written statement from London Police.

"I will ask, I think it's alright to do so, get a written statement from the chief of police and assistant chief of police with something regarding this night," said Benge.

"It's an open investigation and they can't say anything," said Mayor Weddle.

It's a response that many said they have received since the start of the investigation.

