Comparing deadly shooting of Doug Harless to Breonna Taylor case

They're different cases in different towns that ended with someone dead - in a matter of minutes.

In Breonna Taylor's 2020 case, Louisville police were executing a search warrant late at night when things quickly escalated. It's heavily documented that within a couple of minutes of police arriving, knocking on Taylor's door, and announcing themselves, they startled Taylor and her boyfriend, who were asleep.

But when the couple didn't answer, police barged in, saw her boyfriend with a gun, and opened fire, killing Taylor.

Lots of Questions in Deadly Police Shooting

Doug Harless' Dec. 23, 2024, incident wasn't as long as Taylor's. Surveillance video shows four London officers armed with guns walking towards Harless' front porch. Just 40 seconds after police showed up, they were yelling and knocking on the door.

At the 1:25 a.m. mark on the video, the door was kicked in, and seconds later, shots rang out.

According to an affidavit for the warrant, officers knocked on the front door, announcing themselves. It goes on to say that officers made entry through the front door and found Harless armed with a gun. That's when an officer fired multiple rounds, fatally hitting Harless.

The video indicates the incident happened within roughly one minute and 40 seconds.

A deadly ending after court records and dispatch recordings show London police served a warrant at the wrong house.

