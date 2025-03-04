Danville man with dementia, his wife, sue several parties after his arrest

DANVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Cindy Lou Hardwick and John Hardwick, the man with dementia who was accused of shoplifting in a Danville Walmart in 2024, have sued the Danville Police Department and the arresting officer TJ Godbey, along with additional parties.

Attorney Ephraim Helton filed a federal complaint that also names the City of Danville, Chief of Danville City PD Anthony Gray, Assistant Chief of Danville PD Glenn Doan, Danville Officers Brandon Conley and Benjamin Ray as defendants.

The document reads, "A lack of training of the police on the signs and symptoms a person may exhibit for having dementia puts these people in extreme danger when encountering police."

Further, the complaint claims that the officers "falsified police reports" and "attempted to gain criminal convictions on erroneous criminal charges to cover up unlawful behavior."

Hardwick's charges were dismissed with prejudice, LEX 18 previously reported.