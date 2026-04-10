Documents reveal London police were at wrong house, lacked operational planning during Doug Harless shooting

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A newly released case file confirms London police were at the wrong house and lacked a formal operational plan when they shot and killed a man in December 2024.

Kentucky State Police released the nearly 1,000-page investigative report today. In it, a KSP sergeant documented a cluster of 10 mailboxes at the road with several illegible address numbers, raising questions about how officers ended up at the wrong home.

Just days before Christmas, nine officers were looking for stolen lawn equipment when they went to the wrong mobile home and broke down the door. Police say 63-year-old Doug Harless pointed a pistol at them.

Officers shot Harless five times, and he died inside his home.

Investigative records reveal a London police captain who was on the scene had never seen the search warrant before officers executed it, nor after the shooting. Records also show there was no formal operational plan before officers moved in, and no EMS was staged nearby in case someone was hurt.

A grand jury cleared the officers of any wrongdoing in February. The family of Harless sued state police last month to get the investigation records.

Now, the city council is adding body cameras to its police force. Community members also continue to hold monthly vigils demanding justice.