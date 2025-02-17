Dog cruelty case leads to felony charges in Scott County

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — We have new information on a dog cruelty investigation that began in Harrison County.

Chesney Taylor and Christian Barnett, the dog's previous owners, have been charged with torture of an animal, a Class D felony.

Since January, we have been reporting on the heartbreaking story of Phoenix, a severely emaciated dog who animal shelter leaders say died from starvation.

His former owners claimed they found him in the cold on the side of a Harrison County road.

Taylor and Barnett were originally charged with second-degree cruelty to animals, a misdemeanor. However, on Sunday, both were

arrested, and their charges were upgraded to torture of a dog or cat, a Class D felony.

Jeff Callaway, a key figure behind the passing of Ethan's Law in Kentucky, commented on the case. "This is not a one-time occurrence. This happened repeatedly. This dog suffered, make no mistake about it," he said.

Ethan's Law makes it a felony to torture a dog or cat. Ethan, the dog after whom the law is named, survived a similar ordeal.

Callaway is among many who contacted the Scott County Attorney's Office, urging them to upgrade the charges against the couple.

"He's done his due diligence, and the charges have been increased as we believe they should, given the new evidence that has come to light," Callaway noted.

Under Ethan's Law, the crime carries a penalty of one to five years in jail if found guilty. "Our job now is to make sure that dogs like Phoenix get their stories told and that Phoenix's name gets out there," said Callaway. "People need to know his story should not die with him in that shelter. He was abused and tortured, and someone needs to be held responsible for that."

Taylor and Barnett remain booked in the Bourbon County Jail.