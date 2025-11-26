Family holds onto hope during first Thanksgiving since 13-year-old Wynter Wagoner disappeared

EAST BERNSTADT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Wynter Wagoner’s family will face an emotional Thanksgiving tomorrow as they gather in Rockcastle County for their first holiday since the 13-year-old disappeared six weeks ago.

“We'll do the typical (Thanksgiving), make food, and hang out at the house,” her aunt, Haley Whitehead, said before adding that they will also be praying for her safe return.

According to Haley, Wynter returned home early in the evening of October 14 and hasn’t been heard from since. She says there has been no activity on any of her social media accounts since then either.

“This is just me personally,” Haley began to explain. “I feel like she went out the basement door and had been talking to somebody, and it was planned for her to be picked up. That's what I think,” she stated.

Whitehead then explained how Wynter lived in the basement of her foster parents’ home, which has a point of egress, making it easy to walk in and out.

But Haley said her niece wasn’t strategic enough to pull off something like this alone. She knows Wynter very well as she spent many nights at the Whitehead’s home and vacationed with them, including her own teenage daughter, with whom Wynter is very close.

“She’s doing okay. She’s concerned. She feels like if she had a way to communicate, she would have by now,” Whitehead said.

The Rockcastle County Sheriff's Office recently posted a few updated pictures of Wynter on Facebook along with an update about their continued search, which has included drones while working in cooperation with the FBI, U.S Marshal’s Service, and Kentucky State Police. But so far, their search hasn’t been successful.

“Just trying to keep the faith. That’s all you can do,” Whitehead said.

*The family will hold another vigil for Wynter on December 13th to coincide with the 2-month anniversary of her disappearance. It’ll take place at 3 pm at Wayward Ministries in East Bernstadt. More information about that service can be found here: Facebook