Family of Lexington teen killed in 2019 shooting gets approval to build peace garden

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The family of Elaina Mammen is one step closer to honoring her memory at her favorite park. The GLOW Project, a nonprofit started in Mammen's honor, has received city approval to break ground on a peace garden at Cross Keys Park in Lexington.

Mammen was 19 years old when she was shot and killed in December 2022 on Colonnade Drive.

Her mother, Heather, still visits Cross Keys Park to feed the geese by the pond — a tradition that began when Elaina was a child.

"She was the most beautiful, innocent, amazing daughter you could ever wish for," Heather said.

After her daughter's death, Heather said it took time before she could return to the park. Now, it is a place of solace.

"It does bring me a lot of peace. The girls grew up playing here. So, there's lots of really beautiful memories," Heather said.

The peace garden will serve as a permanent place to remember Elaina and others lost to senseless violence.

"Right now, I don't have a place to visit Elaina. She was cremated and we haven't laid her to her final resting place and this is the place that honors her and a place that honors everyone to come together and honor her," Heather said.

The garden was designed by Elaina's sisters, Caitlin and Christina, and will feature all native Kentucky flowers and plants. Jamie Mollett, owner of Blue River Design of Kentucky, will bring the design to life.

"The girls, they came up with some really good ideas. They wanted to do native plants because it would have a better shelf life, they would last better. And everything we're doing, it's just to beautify the park," Mollett said.

The project will cost the nonprofit approximately $36,000 to complete. The GLOW Project is currently seeking donations and volunteers.

"It's something that is well worth donating to if you do a $200 donation or greater, you get an honorary paver that will be placed in the garden with your name, and you can also mention a loved one that you've lost in memory of them as well," Heather said.

If you'd like to donate or volunteer, click here.