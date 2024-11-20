Family of young mother killed in drive-by Lexington shooting offering $5,000 reward

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — It's been more than two months since 28-year-old Esmeralda Rodriguez Perez was shot and killed while attending a child's birthday party on Betsy Lane.

It happened September 8th, during a drive-by shooting. Her family told us Rodriguez Perez was not the target. Another man was injured but survived.

Now, Rodriguez Perez' sister tells LEX 18 they're offering up $5,000 of their own money for information leading to an arrest in the case.

Her sister was a married mother of four children. The youngest is less than one year old.

"They took out a very important person out of my life," said Perez. "And they also took out a mom that didn't deserve that. I just hope whenever they lay down to sleep they have some type of remorse."

She's referring to the suspects Lexington police identified as 22-year-old Brian Marquez Chavez and 18-year-old Kevin Marquez Chavez.

There are currently warrants out for both men on charges including murder and attempted murder.

Perez says her family believes reward money could motivate someone to come forward about the case.

They're hoping for justice as they prepare to spend the holidays without a beloved family member.

"Please help bring justice to Esmeralda, to her kids, her family," said Lesly Diaz, a family friend. "We have been hurting with Thanksgiving around the corner."

Bluegrass Crime Stoppers told LEX 18 the investigation is ongoing.

If you have information about where the suspects are located, call police or Bluegrass Crime Stoppers at 859-253-2020. All tips can remain anonymous and are eligible for a cash reward.

The family also provided a video in Spanish, asking the community for help in finding the suspects. View that video above.

