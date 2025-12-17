Former UK football player says company failed to address racial targeting claims

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A former University of Kentucky football player continues to struggle more than a year after an incident he says involved racial targeting at a central Kentucky company.

Alvin Davis Jr., who played for UK from 2010 to 2014, described his life since the incident as "hell on earth" during a recent interview.

"Constant flashbacks, just a feeling of unworthiness. It's been hell," Davis said.

Davis began working at Southeastern Freight Lines in 2022 with hopes of earning his commercial driver's license. He says that within months, it became clear something was wrong.

On July 19, 2024, Davis claims a supervisor locked him inside a dark trailer in sweltering summer heat. He says colleagues laughed and called it a joke as he struggled to escape.

"In the beginning, I blacked out. I didn't know how to feel. I kind of went on autopilot and just remembered something my dad always told me, which was 'don't panic.' I did what I needed to do to get out of that situation," Davis said.

Davis says the incident triggered childhood trauma.

"He's just been through so much, I mean, he's...the anxiety, the PTSD, it has affected his life tremendously. And it's just not being acknowledged by Southeastern," said attorney Rhey Mills, partner at Brooke & Mills in Richmond.

To make matters worse, after reporting the incident to HR, Davis' lawyers say the company did not properly address the incident, and has continued to not take the claim seriously.

"That behavior, not only was it not punished, but these employees were not properly disciplined. One of them continued to work in the exact same position. So it's clear to us this company is either not taking it seriously or had no plan implemented to combat it," said Lauren Brooke, partner at Brooke & Mills.

The father of two young girls believes he was racially targeted.

While he says he never wanted to take the incident to litigation, he felt he had no choice. He now just wants the company to do what they can to make things right.

"Alvin is a person. Alvin is a dad. Alvin is a significant other. He's a son. He's a football player; we understand he's tough. He doesn't look like he would be sensitive and kind, but he really is, and this has hit him very hard," said Brooke.

Southeastern Freight Lines did not respond to requests for comment.