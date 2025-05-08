Garrard County Distillery closure leaves woman seeking refund for birthday celebrations

GARRARD COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Tammy Downey's plans for a family celebration have turned into a frustration that feels all too personal. In February, Downey paid a $500 rental fee for a July party at Garrard County Distilling Company for her parents' 75th birthdays. By mid-March, the distillery had shut its doors and furloughed its workers, leaving Downey scrambling for answers and a refund.

"I'm angry about it," Downey said. "In my opinion, I feel they knew what was happening, what was coming in their short-term view, and they still took my money and let me plan my party — book my caterer, send out invites, and just left me high and dry."

The contract Downey signed stated that if the host was unable to fulfill the agreement due to circumstances beyond its control, a full refund of all payments made would be issued. However, Downey is yet to see her money returned.

Some might dismiss the issue as a minor financial setback, but Downey disagrees.

"It's 500 dollars, just eat the loss — but it's my money," she said. "I want my 500 dollars back."

LEX 18 attempted to get clarity from the distillery, which was placed in the hands of a receiver in April. An attorney for the receivership expressed hopes of settling the distillery's problems sometime this year but admitted that creditors owed millions would likely be paid first, leaving renters like Downey at the back of the line.

Downey suspects she's not alone in her predicament and encourages others in similar situations to come forward.

"We all need to get together some way, somehow — make this an issue they recognize, and hopefully stand up and pay up," she said.

