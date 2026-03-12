'I grieve every day:' 5 years later, father still seeking justice in son's murder

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — It’s been a long five years for Elijah Persley, and time hasn't necessarily done much to heal this wound.

“I grieve every day,” Persley said. “I do. I really do."

Elijah’s son, Kobe, was 20 years old when he was shot and killed in Lexington’s Meadowbrook Park in January of 2021. Police have made no arrests, and while the investigation hasn’t gone “cold,” they don’t have much to go on right now. Elijah was recently offered an update by detectives.

“They're doing the best they can; they've just so much on the table. They've talked to several people he (Kobe) used to hang around with, but no one wants to talk. No one wants to be a snitch,” Elijah explained.

Persley moved his family to Nicholasville not too long ago to escape the emotional difficulty of living in the city where his son and their brother were murdered. He says it’s helped some, as has keeping as busy as possible.

“The only thing that keeps me going is his brothers and sisters and me working. All I do is stay busy, and I’m coaching now, football,” Persley said.

He’s coaching with West Jessamine Middle School, which is a nice diversion from his daily reality. A picture of Kobe remains on his car’s dashboard.

“That’s my little man. He’s always riding with me. He used to love riding with me,” Elijah said. “I just want him to get his justice, that’s all.”