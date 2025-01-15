'It's something no one could have planned for': Mayor responds to continued road issues

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — New day, same story. FCPS students operated under an NTI day due to continued icy road conditions.

“This is not a normal storm, I hope people realize that this is an abnormal storm,” emphasized Mayor Linda Gorton.

Gorton told LEX 18 that the city planned for the expected winter weather as they do every year, which includes conversations with FCPS leadership.

“When we do snow planning in the spring of each year, FCPS gives us their bus routes and we incorporate them into our snow plan, and that's how that works,” said Gorton. “This week they've given us some other lists and asked us to work on them, which we've been doing.”

Yet, many streets remain untouched by salt or plows. At this point, some families question the plan that was set in the first place.

“It's something no one could have planned for to get that layer of ice between the snow,” said Gorton. “We learn things from every storm and we take that seriously.”

Part of that learning is assessing equipment needs and making adjustments to the plan, which Gorton intends to do next year. She said they typically tweak their plan from year to year.

“If we're gonna start having these abnormal storms, well, is there a piece of equipment we need that we don't have that will give us better access to, let's say, ice?”

In the meantime, Gorton said road crews will continue treating streets with salt brine and Beet Heet, doing what they can with the plan they made months ago.

“I can tell you my chief of staff has been on the phone multiple times each day with the FCPS chief of staff, and we will continue to work with them because it's important for the kids to be in school,” said Gorton.

Additionally, Gorton urges property owners to clear their sidewalks so students who walk to school have a path.

FCPS students are set to return to in-person learning on Thursday, January 16.