Kentucky Attorney General's office seeking compensation for Lexington Blue victims

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Fayette County Circuit Court has issued a default judgment permanently banning Lexington Blue and its affiliated companies from operating in Kentucky, confirming the roofing company violated consumer protection laws after allegedly defrauding hundreds of homeowners out of millions of dollars.

The ruling brings relief to victims including Glenn Carter, a Lexington homeowner who lost $11,000 to the company and still needs a new roof.

"It just kept going and going and going, and there wasn't anything we could do about it because they had the money," Carter said.

In 2024 alone, Lexington Blue allegedly accepted $4.8 million for more than 300 roof construction projects, most of which were never completed.

Carter's ordeal began when Lexington Blue representatives approached him at his home.

"I was just sitting on the front porch, they came by and asked if they could look at my roof, and I said, 'Sure.' They got up there and found wind damage. They contacted my insurance company. They sent someone out and said, 'Yeah, you have wind damage, and we'll cover it,'" Carter said.

After handing over a check for $11,000 and picking out shingles, communication stopped. The representative blamed the bookkeeper, then the weather. Months went by with no progress on the roof.

"Then finally he came out and said, 'We're gonna have to wait till spring to do it.' After, that's when everything came out about Lexington Blue being in the shape they're in," Carter said. "I was devastated. I was devastated, yeah, cuz I knew I was in trouble."

Carter even referred friends and family to Lexington Blue before learning about the company's problems.

"My neighbor here, they got him, got my wife's brother, and got a friend of mine's son-in-law," Carter said.

The Carters still need a new roof and will have to pay out of pocket.

"What we're going to do now is foot the whole bill, probably around 16 grand, because the insurance company isn't going to put a roof on twice," Carter said.

With the default judgment against Lexington Blue, Carter and hundreds of other customers could see justice. The Attorney General's office is now seeking compensation for victims.

"Makes me feel good, yeah… Even if we got a little back, some of it back, it would help," Carter said.

A follow-up court hearing is scheduled for Feb. 13 in Fayette County Circuit Court, with related proceedings ongoing in Kentucky and Tennessee federal bankruptcy courts.