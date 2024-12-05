Lexington landlord accused of demanding sexual favors: federal complaint

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Lexington landlord is facing a federal lawsuit.

Joseph E. Johnson is accused of discriminatory practices and demanding sexual favors of female tenants, according to the complaint. Johnson allegedly initiated evictions or threatened to evict those women who refused.

The federal complaint claims Johnson violated the Fair Housing Act, which is a civil rights law that protects people from discrimination in housing. In Johnson's case, he's accused of discriminating on the basis of sex, including "severe, pervasive and unwelcome sexual harassment."

The complaint details several instances dating back to 1991 and one as recent as 2019. According to the complaint, Johnson would reduce rent, excuse late or unpaid rent, or make repairs to properties for female tenants in exchange for sexual favors.

He is also accused of exposing his genitals to female tenants and demanding oral sex or sexual intercourse. The complaint also details similar behavior by Johnson's maintenance workers, one of whom exposed himself to the tenant.

Some of the victims in the complaint reported feeling "vulnerable and powerless" in their rental situation. The complaint also says Johnson's alleged actions caused female tenants to suffer physical harm, fear, anxiety, and emotional distress.

The US Attorney's Office is requesting a jury trial for Johnson, as well as monetary damages for the alleged victims.