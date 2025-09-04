Man pleads not guilty to murder in connection to Powell County overdose death

POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — LEX 18 in court reported that 44-year-old Brian Epperson, the man accused of killing 32-year-old Kristen Morris in a Powell County overdose death, plead not guilty during an arraignment on Wednesday.

Man indicted for murder in connection to Powell County overdose death Erin Rosas

Kaylieb Thompson, the boyfriend of Reacheal Dawson, who also died from an apparent drug overdose in June, was at the arraignment.

Police say Epperson is connected to Dawson’s case as well. Epperson has not been charged for murder in Dawson’s case.

"68 days is the day it makes. 68 days since I've seen Ree. Since that night, and I play the day over and over again in my head,” said Thompson. "I do not understand why there wouldn't be a murder charge in Reacheal's case. I do not understand if there isn't."