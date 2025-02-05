Mayor: London Police Department has received body camera shipment

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — London Mayor Randall Weddle told LEX 18 on Wednesday that the London Police Department has received its shipment of body-worn cameras and officers will begin using the technology as early as next week.

In January, Weddle revealed he signed a contract to purchase body cameras for all London Police officers for $154,000 over a 5-year period.

That cost covers both the equipment and video storage.

On Wednesday, LEX 18 obtained a copy of the city's contract and an invoice from Motorola for the body cameras.

The documents confirmed the city will pay $30,800 for the first year of the technology.

The purchase comes after backlash following the shooting death of Doug Harless as police attempted to serve a search warrant.

London citizens expressed frustrations after learning police discontinued their use of body cameras in 2023, following a former chief's directive to do so, citing failing equipment and high costs.

Weddle said it was the city's goal to obtain the cameras, even before the December shooting.

After tensions grew among residents, Weddle said the city decided to expedite the purchase by using forfeiture funds to do so before the next budget cycle.

"I see the importance of it and that we need them, and I've listened to what the public is doing, and we've acted and we're asking for it to be expedited," Weddle said on Jan. 21.

In January, LEX 18 surveyed all police departments in our viewing area in municipalities larger than 5,000 people.

Out of 22 departments, only three (London, Paris and Mount Sterling) did not use body cameras.

Earlier this week, the Laurel County Sheriff's Office revealed it would be purchasing body cameras after approval from the county's fiscal court.

Sheriff John Root explained the decision was not influenced to calls for change in London.

"It really didn't. We've heard the public's cry, I think they're going to be as excited about it as we are. But the talks were in there before that," Root said.