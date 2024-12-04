Miraculous toddler defies expectations years after being shot

(LEX 18) — According to doctors, we weren't supposed to be visiting with 4-year-old Ocean Robertson today. They didn’t think she’d live this long after being shot multiple times as an infant four years ago.

“She's not able to walk. Her left leg, the hip is out of the socket. She's still on her feeding tube, but for a baby that wasn't supposed to pass (age) 1, she's doing good,” her grandmother, Sherry Ancrum said.

Thursday marks exactly four years since Ocean was shot while riding in the car with her mother outside Louisville. Ocean, despite suffering serious and likely permanent brain injuries, survived. Her mother, Molly, did not.

“My daughter is still gone. She not coming back and nothing can bring her back, but as far as Ocean I’m just glad she's still with me,” Ancrum said.

In addition to not being able to walk, Ocean has limited use of her hands. She can scoot across the floor efficiently enough to keep Sherry on the move. Her brain trauma remains a concern and will likely keep doctors from ever making guarantees about her life expectancy. Sherry devotes most of her time to caring for Ocean, meaning Molly’s four other children – ages 5 through 12 - who also live with Sherry, have had to adjust and help their grandmother.

“It’s still hard to make time for them, make time for her, and Ocean takes all the time,” Sherry said, before praising the other four kids for being so helpful with their baby sister.

Ocean is expected to have surgery in 2025 to fix her hip socket, which could allow her to walk. Her vision also remains badly impaired. There’s currently swelling on the brain, but it’s not currently bothering Ocean, nor is it presenting a danger, so the doctors will let it be for now. The person who killed Molly and inflicted all of this damage on Ocean remains free. Sherry isn’t holding her breath that the shooter will ever be found, but she hopes for that outcome.

“I still have not gotten over it,” she said. “Still no answer. but I'm doing my best. It's not going to really help me (if the shooter is apprehended) but at least I’d know somebody is going to serve something."

Until then, she’ll view these bonus years and “anniversaries” as a blessing.

“They told me she wasn't going to pass one year. Here it is four years and she’s still with me,” Ancrum said.

