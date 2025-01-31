New body cam footage from after the arrest of Danville dementia patient

DANVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — LEX 18 has obtained new body cam footage taken shortly after the controversial arrest of a man accused of shoplifting and being intoxicated at a Danville Walmart in 2024.

We've been following the case of 66-year-old John Hardwick, who suffers from dementia.

After a video showing Hardwick being pulled to the floor by three officers, then led out in handcuffs, was given to LEX 18 by his attorney, the charges against Harwdick were dismissed with prejudice, and there have been calls to the officers to be held accountable through a petition and at a recent city council meeting.

New Body Cam Footage Released

Now, body cam video released by attorney Ephraim Helton shows Hardwick at the hospital with officers.

In it, you can see them texting and being skeptical of the dementia claim.

In addition, in the footage, no officers or employees in the hospital acknowledge that Hardwick is intoxicated.

Danville's Mayor says an external review and an internal investigation into the case is ongoing, and Chief of Police Anthony Gray says he supports the review.

For more on this story and to see multiple other stories on this topic go to LEX18.com/wefollowthrough.

